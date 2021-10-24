Mementos trashed at Lebanon Odd Fellows Cemetery

After hearing a garbage truck was on the way one day, they raced against the clock to search the dumpster. They worked until the gates closed that night, and Davis returned the next morning at opening time, posting guard in front of the dumpster until backup arrived to finish the job.

“We just wanted to stand strong for the community,” Davis said.

Thanks to arrangement with the Odd Fellows, what items remained after days of work were set to be photographed, boxed up, cataloged and stored for a month while their fate is determined. But the damage has already been done and won’t be easily forgotten.

“There will never be a resolution,” Davis said. “People have lost things that they’ll never get back.”

Davis wasn’t alone. She was joined by two longtime friends: Becky Thompson Jones and Candi Elliott.

“It was something I had to do,” Jones said, adding that the revelation of an overly zealous cleanup effort shook Lebanon. She said her son, Nicholas, who is buried in the cemetery, was 14 years old when he was killed in front of their house by a teenage driver who wasn’t paying attention. His carefully decorated headstone was among those that were totally cleared.