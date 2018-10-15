When Rich Mehlhaf and his parents opened Mehlhaf’s Clothiers in Corvallis, it was 1964 and he was a senior in high school.
Mehlhaf, now 71, has worked at the store ever since. But in the next couple of months, he and his wife, Terre, will be closing the store for good to retire. He said they’ve been working six days a week for “basically forever” at the men’s clothing store and they are retiring to have more time to spend with friends, children and grandchildren.
“We have a lot of things we’ve wanted to do that we haven’t been able to do,” he said. “And it’s gotten worse over the last five years as our friends have retired.”
He added that being on his feet all day for so many years hasn’t been easy physically and he wanted to retire early enough to have some active years ahead of him.
Mehlhaf said he and his wife made the decision to close at the beginning of this month, because the lease on their storefront, at 300 SW Madison Ave., is about to expire. Although the Corvallis Masonic Lodge, which owns the building, offered to let him go month-to-month, Mehlhaf said it was time to shut down.
“There are things I’m not going to miss. I’m not going to miss pressing all the suits and slacks … or trimming 11 windows.”
However, he said, he will miss the people, both customers and suppliers.
“If you’re not a people person you’re not going to be successful in this business,” he said.
Mehlhaf said he did consider selling the business, but he didn’t want to sell the rights to his name, which made it hard to find a buyer. He said he doesn’t want his name associated with a business if he can’t be sure how it’s going to be run.
Mehlhaf said his parents, Dick and Barbara Mehlhaf, originally put the family name on the store as a way to let customers loyal to his dad during his days working at another clothing store know how to find him in his own venture. At that time, Mehlhaf was one of nine men’s clothing stores in town.
Mehlhaf said he’s kept a list of all the men’s clothing stores that have come and (mostly) gone since that time. There are more than 30 names on the list.
After deciding to close the store, Rich and Terre started work to prepare for a final sale, which will begin Thursday. Mehlhaf said he’s heard from friends who have shuttered businesses to expect it to take about eight weeks to sell the remaining inventory and shut down.
Mehlhaf said that since the decision to close wasn't made until early October, the store has all its fall inventory to sell along with its Christmas inventory.
“We’ve never been this packed,” he said.
Mehlhaf said he and his wife probably should have closed sooner, but it was a tough decision to make. However, he said that he’s fine with the decision to close now that it’s been made.
And what if he doesn't feel busy enough after the store closes, despite plans to visit family, travel to southern France and work out more?
“If I get bored," he said, "maybe I’ll find a part-time job.”