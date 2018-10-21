Albany organizations have joined forces to offer mid-valley residents an opportunity to participate in a community dialogue meant to promote understanding and share life experiences.
The Albany Human Relations Commission and Willamette Neighborhood Services, through a grant from the Linn-Benton Health Equity Alliance, have organized meetings this fall to continue the discussion.
The first took place Oct. 14 and the next two are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 9, both in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW.
Tina Dodge Vera of the Human Relations Commission said the meetings came about after listening to residents who testified before the Albany City Council in summer 2017.
The commission had asked to change its charter language to include the words "equity," "diversity" and "inclusion," but faced pushback from councilors who didn't like their perception of the definitions of the terms or felt they were "buzzwords" used by groups with political affiliations.
Residents reacted with emotional stories of their life experiences in the city and the treatment they felt they'd received. Several urged further discussion.
"We listened to testimony of residents, and one of things they wanted was the need for education in the community, including city officials as well," Dodge Vera said. "We tend to view other people through our lived experience, and everyone has very different lived experiences."
The idea for the community discussion grew from a similar series in Benton County, "Living Black in Corvallis," Dodge Vera said. Those were powerful discussions, she said, that drove home the fact that not everyone has the same experiences — even people who might, superficially, appear to share the same background.
"We borrowed that idea but didn't want to just focus on people of color," she said.
The idea of the meetings is to build on common humanity, even though people have differences, and find common ground to make the community more welcoming, she said.
At the first meeting, themes that emerged included safety issues, discrimination by police, questions at schools about disabilities, discrimination in medical practices and biases based on transgender issues. Mostly, Dodge Vera said, people talked about the constant struggle one endures if one isn't part of the dominant gender, language, color, nationality, income level or other mainstream category.
"Society tries to put everyone in the same box," she said.
The remaining discussion groups are free and open to all. For more information, contact Dodge Vera at 541-730-3541.