Meeting Wednesday on Wildcat School renovations

A community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wildcat Elementary School in Corvallis to discuss renovation plans for the school.

The meeting will be held in the community garden at the south end of the school property.

Sunday's editions incorrectly noted the date of the session, which will look at the volunteer-maintained planter strip in front of the school as well as fencing in the adjacent park and possible parking lot changes.

School district officials, planter strip advocates and others are scheduled to be on hand Wednesday to discuss the three issues, with the possibility of a new or amended application coming before the Corvallis Planning Commission.

