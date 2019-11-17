The Oregon Department of Transportation is ready to discuss the next phase of its safety upgrades on U.S. Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis.
ODOT officials will be on hand from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday night at the Children’s Farm Home, 4455 Highway 20, to meet with the public and answer questions. The meeting is specifically designed to address the concerns of property owners in the corridor, but the general public is welcome as well.
Angela Beers Seydel of ODOT said that there will be a short presentation at 6 p.m., with ODOT officials, consultants and Benton County officials on hand to explain the project with poster boards and maps.
Already in the books in the $28 million projects list is a safety study and a new conflict warning system at the Independence Highway intersection.
Key additions in the coming years include two-way center turn lanes between Conifer Boulevard and Merloy Avenue near the Children’s Farm Home and between Blossom Lane and Scenic Drive in North Albany.
ODOT data shows that there were 15 fatalities among the 301 crashes in the Albany-Corvallis corridor from 2010 to 2014. Approximately 18,000 vehicles per day use the highway.
ODOT officials said that consultants are gathering a topographic survey, right of way boundary information, and environmental data to use in project design and assessment.
The first projects to move forward will be improvements at Independence Highway, Granger Avenue and near Garland Nursery, with the design phase running through 2021 and construction set to begin in 2022.
The Conifer-Merloy and Blossom-Scenic lane additions will follow, with the design phase set to conclude in 2022 and construction tentatively set to begin in 2023.
Here is a closer look at ODOT’s plans:
Granger, Independence: The proposed project elements include installing designated left turn acceleration lanes in the medians of Highway at the intersections. Acceleration lanes with raised concrete traffic separators are intended to help reduce crashes by allowing drivers to make safer left turns from local roads and merge onto U.S. 20. The right turn lane will be lengthened and a painted buffer will be added at the intersections.
The buffered right turn lanes are designed to create better visibility for vehicles turning from local roads onto the highway at these intersections. New bicycle striping and signs will be installed on the highway in an effort to help bicyclists navigate the intersections more safely.
Garland: The area near Garland Nursery is within a curve on the road and there are roadside obstructions such as trees, utility poles and ditches. These factors combined with vehicles turning on and off the highway from driveways and the proximity to the railroad crossing contribute to a high rate of rear-end collisions and vehicles driving off the road.
To address these issues and improve visibility, the current design proposal includes widening the shoulder, adding a guardrail on the inside of the curve and adding rumble.
The money for the projects is a mixture of funds: $20 million comes from House Bill 2017, a massive $5.3 million transportation bill passed in 2017 and $8.2 million in statewide transportation improvement funds (STIP).