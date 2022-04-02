 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the Lambies Day to return to Scio

Meet the Lambies Day is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The public is invited to Wolston Farm, 39562 Highway 226 near Scio, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, for the 17th Meet the Lambies Day. From its spur-of-the-moment beginning as a couple of lambs in a dog crate in the driveway, this open house has become a local favorite, a day on a working sheep farm to see and hold baby lambs, and watch demonstrations of border collies herding sheep.

With lots of little lambs on the farm this year, there’s plenty to see. There is no admission charge, but parking is limited, so carpooling is encouraged. Masks will be required while visitors are inside the barn. Further information is available at 541-971-0372.

