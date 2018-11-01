Sixteen students from eight Linn County high schools will be honored at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the annual Linn County Junior First Citizen dessert at the Russell Tripp Theater on the LBCC Campus, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany.
One girl and one boy will be honored as the Junior First Citizens, according to Doris Johnston, representing the sponsoring Rotary Clubs of Albany, Greater Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home.
Johnston said winners and all nominees will receive a gift basket and scholarships. The winners will each receive $1,000 scholarships from the Rotary Clubs and the Voiture 891 40 & 8, one term of tuition at LBCC sponsored by the LBCC Foundation and a framed certificate.
All are invited to ride on a float in the annual Albany Veterans Day Parade.
The Linn County Junior First Citizen program started in 1961. Each of the eight high schools in Linn County nominates a boy and a girl for this honor.
“A committee of Linn County residents screen each applicant before selecting a boy and a girl as Linn County Junior First Citizens,” Johnston said.
South Albany
Ambri Burton has a 4.17 GPA and is the daughter of Douglas and Kari Burton.
She plans to attend BYU-Idaho for a year after graduation and then go on a mission. After her mission, she plans to study education and become a high school history teacher.
Ambri works summers on her family’s blueberry farm.
At South Albany, Ambri is active as the ASB secretary, plays soccer and tennis and earned the scholar athlete award. She is the National Honor Society president, Key Club secretary and student council secretary and takes AP courses.
In the community, Ambri volunteers with Sole Hope and Soroptimists, serves community dinners and volunteers at the Liberty House, middle school track meets, Fish of Albany, annual Christmas bazaars and Red Cross blood drives, plus many other activities.
At her church, she is the seminary class president and a counselor for younger students and earned the Young Womanhood Award.
School counselor Bryce Bennett calls Ambri, “a role model and one of the most ambitious and conscientious students that I have encountered.”
Eli Nafziger has a 4.0 GPA and is the son of Chris and Holly Nafziger.
Eli plans to earn a master’s degree in teaching to become a high school instructor and coach.
He has worked at Blueberry Mile the past three summers.
Eli is active in South Albany leadership, earned the Outstanding Achievement in Math award, is in National Honor Society, is the ASB president, and participates in basketball, football, track and field and baseball.
He has earned numerous sports honors, including scholar-athlete awards in basketball and track and being named second team all-conference in football, where he is the team captain.
Eli volunteers with the Albany Chamber Youth Leadership program and has completed a mission trip for his church.
School counselor Jill Baker said Eli, “was a quick, easy choice for the SAHS scholarship committee to nominate for the Junior First Citizen consideration. He is miles above the competition in our opinion.”
West Albany
Sienna Higinbotham has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Allan and Annette Higinbotham.
She plans to attend Oregon State University and major in psychology with a minor in Spanish. She plans to become a guidance counselor.
Over the summer, she worked at The Depot Restaurant.
At school, Sienna is president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the ASB, is in leadership class and is captain of the soccer team. She also competes in cross country, track and field and basketball.
She has earned numerous athletic awards including being named all-state and the Greater Valley Conference soccer player of the year.
In the community, Sienna is a Red Cross volunteer and helps at the Albany Historic Carousel and Greek Fest.
West Albany Principal Susan Orsborn calls Sienna, “a committed leader with endless energy that she devotes to others. I cannot tell you how deeply I feel about this young woman’s character, citizenship and leadership.”
William Radtke has a 4.0 GPA and is the son of Ben and Debra Radtke.
William wants to study aeronautical engineering and have a career that is “beneficial for all in the long run while also retaining an internal peace and sense of destination beyond the foreseeable future.”
William has worked at Whelan Security staff at Reser Stadium and as a barista at Starbucks.
He earned the AP scholar award and a letter in band, volunteers with the Key Club, is a National Honor Society member and Jazz Band trumpet player and acts in West Albany High School musicals.
Outside of school, he helped found a barbershop quartet that placed third in a statewide contest.
Principal Susie Orsborn said William is extremely active at WAHS, is a scholar, a consummate leader and an outstanding citizen.
Central Linn
Jessica Neal has a 4.19 GPA and is the daughter of John and Johnna Neal.
She plans to study biology in college and go to medical school to become an orthopedic physician.
She has operated combines on area farms and worked at OR/PAC Feed and Forage in Junction City.
At school, Jessica has been active in basketball, soccer, cross country and track and field. She is also extremely active with FFA and has held numerous leadership positions from reporter to chapter president. She is the senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society and ASB vice president. She has earned numerous sports awards and championships.
In the community and at church, she is involved as a church nursery volunteer and the Sweet Tomatoes 4-H Club. She has cleaned up Pioneer Park, volunteered at the Willamette Country Music Festival , is a Central Linn Elementary mentor, Clothing Closet volunteer and Central Linn Youth Safety Organization member.
FFA adviser Kathrine Smith calls Jessica a “model student; her work is always turned in on time and completed with the highest quality. Her work ethic is remarkable. She never needs to be reminded of her jobs, nor have I had to remind her of a due date.”
Robert Rowland has a 3.98 GPA and is the son of Mark and Sarah Rowland.
Robert plans to study medicine after high school.
Robert helps his parents with his siblings, who are triplets, and has helped with landscaping projects in the neighborhood.
He participates in cross country, track and field, basketball and band. He is a National Honor Society member.
He is a counselor for the Central Linn Outdoor School and volunteers for youth sports camps and the Willamette Country Music Festival.
Science instructor Darrelle Parker said Robert “is a highly qualified student for any award. He has worked hard to improve his skills and has a bright future, regardless of what direction he chooses. He is eager to learn and is a caring and friendly individual who is well-deserving of this recognition.”
Harrisburg
Dustina Hansen has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Hansen.
After high school, Dustina plans to study digital art and animation.
In the summers, Dustina has worked on her family’s grass seed farm, from weeding crops to driving combines.
Dustina is active with the Future Business Leaders of America, where she is president, and National Honor Society.
She volunteers at University of Oregon softball games to raise money for her FBLA chapter and she attends classes at Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland.
She is active at her church.
FBLA adviser Shannon McIntyre said Dustina, “is highly self-motivated, bright, positive and a personable individual. She is very capable of achieving any goal she sets her mind to.”
Jordan Lang has a 4.0 GPA and is the son of Kurt and Kristen Lang.
He plans to become a biologist.
His work experience has been volunteer-based, from doing yard work for those who can't do it themselves to being a lifeguard at summer camps.
Jordan is active in the school band and in class leadership roles, including being class president over the years. He is a member of the National Honor Society and is involved in Key Club.
He volunteers at his church summer Vacation Bible School and has completed mission trips. With his church youth group, he distributes food to the homeless in Eugene. He also plays guitar with the church worship team.
Instructor Stephanie Sather said Jordan, “wants to succeed in academics and in life. With Jordan’s genuine heart and hard work, I have no doubt he will succeed. I look forward to seeing what has yet to come.”
Lebanon
Amy Workman has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Carrie and Jerry Workman.
She plans to attend Brigham Young University and study nursing, specializing in cardiology. She also wants to complete a mission for her church.
Amy has worked at OreGro Seeds and Springbank Farm.
She is the ASB treasurer and is a National Honor Society member, a Junior Rotarian and an AP scholar. She is involved in cross country, swimming and basketball and was the 2017 basketball defensive player of the year.
Amy is the LDS Church Young Women’s president, a counselor, the youth leadership committee chair, and a 4-H Community Service chair. She also volunteers as a camp youth leader and at the Veterans Home and biked the Oregon coast from Washington to California.
AP English teacher Maureen Twomey calls Amy, “the kind of student that makes a teacher pinch themselves to make sure they aren’t dreaming. She never wastes a minute in class, she is always prepared and she is fully engaged, whether she is sharing her insights or asking clarifying questions.”
Joel Carlson has a 3.97 GPA and is the son of Debby Carlson.
He plans to dual enroll at Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State and pursue a degree in marketing. He also plans to enlist in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He works at the Lebanon Community Pool as a lifeguard and helps on the family farm.
Joel is active at LHS in football, baseball, National Honor Society, DECA and the Interact Club.
He is a senior class senator and baseball team captain and is a baseball camp instructor.
Joel was a Junior Rotarian, earned Scholar Athlete awards, was the Beginning Marketing Student of the Year and is a Link Crew and leadership class member.
In the community, he attended the American Legion Boys State, is an AWANA youth group leader and a counselor at Vacation Bible School. He also volunteers with Meals on Wheels, the Runaway Pumpkin Half-Marathon and enjoys Christmas caroling at the Veterans Home.
Lori Romeo, director of early childhood education at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, said Joel is dependable, responsible, enthusiastic and a team player.
“He showed up every morning with a smile and a positive attitude,” Romeo said of his work as a volunteer at Safety Town.
Santiam
Brittany Grenbemer has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Stephanie and Greg Grenbemer.
Brittany plans to attend the University of Oregon and study psychology and business.
In school, Brittany has been the ASB co-president for two years, has been a class president, and is active on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She also participates in drama, choirs and 4-H.
She is a Distinguished Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society.
She enjoys serving on the Oregon Association of Student Councils Student Executive Council, a statewide group.
Brittany is active at her church and Younglife and Wyldlife in the community.
“Brittany is trustworthy, reliable, a good-humored student and friend who supports others in and out of the classroom,” said 4-H leader Amber Tinney. “She is always a pleasure to have around you and her positive attitude and belief in herself, even in the face of difficulty, is an immensely admirable asset.”
Trey Thomas has a 3.81 GPA and is the son of Terry Thomas and Sandra Yates.
Trey plans to study psychology at Portland State University and attend Oregon Health and Science University to become a psychiatrist.
He has worked at the Covered Bridge Café’ and Papa Murphy’s.
Trey has served as the ASB president, in leadership programs, was freshman and sophomore class president, is a Distinguished Scholar, and a member of the National Honor Society. He also participates in track and field and is captain of the cross country team.
In the community, Trey volunteers at the local food bank, the firemen’s dinner and Eagle’s Club events. He caters banquets and has helped raise money to send children to summer church camps.
“Trey’s optimistic outlook, enthusiasm for living and respect for others create a consistently positive effect on those around him,” said English teacher Ross Miller.
Trey also “sets the example by believing in the process, taking risks and striving for excellence,” Miller said.
Scio
Jayden Driver has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Jamie and Pat Burger.
Jayden plans to enroll at LBCC and then transfer to OSU, to earn a degree in dietetics.
She has participated in basketball, volleyball, cross country, track and field and FFA in numerous leadership roles. She was the sophomore class president and for her senior project, mailed letters to military service members overseas.
In her community, Jayden visits Marion Estates with her dog to comfort residents, is a SafeHaven volunteer, helps with local volunteer firefighter fundraisers, and assists housebound hospice patients.
She is also active at her church and has taken college classes since her freshman year of high school.
“I feel privileged to be able to watch Jayden grow and develop into this strong young lady she has become,” school counselor Amber Yeager said.
Yeager said she sometimes thought Jayden was pushing herself too hard, but notes, “she has proven me wrong time and time again. I have never seen a frown on her face or heard a complaint out of her mouth.”
Kevin Slusser has a 3.50 GPA and is the son of Jennifer and Scott Slusser.
After high school, Kevin plans to attend a university and major in exercise science, then pursue a medical degree.
He helps feed livestock on his family’s small farm.
In school, Kevin has participated in Leadership Class, including as an officer. He is active in FFA and was chapter treasurer and has served on the community service, finance and ag awareness committees.
He also participates in his local church youth group and is a member of the basketball and track and field teams.
Kevin raises Shropshire sheep and was named prince of the 2018 Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair.
“I see a bright future for Kevin, especially because he is so personable to everyone and he has built such strong friendships here at Scio High School,” said school counselor Amber Yeager. “It is easy to imagine him working in our community in such a respected position as a physician and see him giving back.”
Sweet Home
Sarah Hewitt has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Bo and Pam Hewitt.
She plans to study civil engineering in college, focusing on renewable energy.
Sarah works at the Sweet Home Community Pool and the Rock’n Wool Ranch. She has also interned at Arbor South Architecture, Variton Architecture and Interior Design and GLAS Architects.
She is active with Key Club, The Huskian student newspaper, class boards, Art Club and the American Sign Language Club. She also competes in swimming, including being a member of the state championship team and all-academic all-state team.
She also competes in track and field and soccer. She was the Freshman Girl of the Year, is a member of National Honor Society and takes AP classes.
She earned the President’s Club community service award, is active with the Sweet Home Swim Club and USA swimming, serves on the Sweet Home Youth Advisory Council and the South Santiam Watershed Council and is a Salmon Watch program session leader.
“Sarah is a special student here at Sweet Home High School,” said activities director Tomas Rosa. “She has received accolades in every aspect of her life. Her ability to excel in her activities and athletics are a testament to her work ethic and dedication.”
Austin Olin has a 4.0 GPA and is the son of Steve and Tracy Olin.
He plans to attend the University of Oregon, majoring in legal studies.
Austin works at his family’s Foster Lake Inn and the Country Star RV Park.
Austin has participated in baseball, football and Key Club.
He has served on class boards and is a writer on The Huskian newspaper staff.
Austin enjoys volunteering for the local Harvest Festival, the Zombie Run and Sweetheart Run. He helps deliver food at SHEM and has participated in Christmas caroling, the Singing Christmas Tree and Rock and Gem Show.
SHHS activities director Tomas Rosa said, “Austin has a servant’s heart and he prides himself on customer service.”
He said Austin is a key member of the Husky football team and is a “true ambassador for our school.”