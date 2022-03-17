Meet Lebanon med school's new top boss

Lebanon’s medical school has a new top administrator after Western University of Health Sciences named Robin Farias-Eisner, a long-time Los Angeles surgeon and cancer researcher, its president.

Farias-Eisner took up the post March 1 and is the third president in the Pomona, California-based university’s about-45-year history, according to a news release.

Western University operates COMP Northwest as a Lebanon branch campus of its College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, or COMP, granting graduates a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next president of Western U.,” Farias-Eisner said in the release. “Western U.’s mission of producing health care professionals in a humanistic tradition instantly drew me to the institution.”

Farias-Eisner worked for about 30 years in Southern California where he developed gynecologic surgeries and led a lab team at University of California, Los Angeles that patented an early detection test for ovarian cancer.

He comes to Lebanon from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was a women’s health dean and chairman of the school’s obstetrics and gynecology department.

Farias-Eisner holds biochemistry and doctoral molecular biology degrees from University of California, Los Angeles; a medical doctor degree from Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin; and a master of business administration degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Western University’s board of trustees named Farias-Eisner in September as its permanent replacement for Sylvia Manning, who served as interim president after Daniel Wilson's retirement in June 2021.

Lou Ignarro, a so-called father of Viagra and co-winner of the 1998 Nobel Prize for medicine, gave his UCLA colleague Farias-Eisner a shoutout in a September news release.

“Robin is an outstanding surgeon-scientist who exemplifies humanism, compassion, caring, and integrity in medicine," Ignarro said in the release.

A 1998 Los Angeles Times article recounts how Farias-Eisner called Ignarro in Italy to tell the pharmacologist he had won the biggest prize in science.

The university's founding president, Philip Pumerantz, oversaw COMP Northwest's opening and retired just after graduating the Lebanon medical school's first class in 2015.

Osteopathic doctors generally become licensed physicians, like practitioners with medical doctor degrees. There are 172 medical doctor schools in the U.S. and just 38 osteopath schools, with those producing about a quarter of the country’s medical students according to the schools’ respective lobbying and advocacy associations.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

