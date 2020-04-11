Medical supplies stores to close temporarily (April 10)

Medical supplies stores to close temporarily (April 10)

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Monday, all Samaritan Medical Supplies stores will be temporarily closed to the general public due to COVID-19 and the need to maintain required social distancing.

Although stores in Corvallis and Lebanon will be closed, SMS staff members will be available to answer patient questions and place supply orders by phone and email. Most medically necessary equipment can still be delivered to patient homes during this time.

Staff members can be reached by calling 800-753-6030 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

1
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second body found near Sweet Home
Local

Second body found near Sweet Home

  • Updated

SWEET HOME — For the second time in a week, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found east of Sweet Home, accordin…

Linn County adds new COVID-19 case
Local

Linn County adds new COVID-19 case

  • Updated

Linn County has one new COVID-19 case for a total of 45 while Benton County remains at 21, according to the latest data from the Oregon Health…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News