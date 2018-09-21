Police say a medical issue is believed to have caused a single-vehicle rollover crash in Corvallis Friday morning that sent the 57-year-old driver to the hospital.
Perry Niskanen of Corvallis was driving south on Northwest Kings Boulevard just after 10 a.m. when his 1998 Ford Taurus crossed the centerline, jumped the curb and flipped onto its roof after striking a low retaining wall in front of a house at the intersection of Beca Avenue.
Lt. Ryan Eaton of the Corvallis Police Department said it wasn’t certain what caused the incident, but “we’re going with a medical issue at this point.”
Niskanen was evaluated at the scene by Corvallis Fire Department medic and taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Eaton said.
There were no passengers in Niskanen’s vehicle, and no one else was injured in the crash.
People flocked to the scene to watch while medics treated Niskanen and police investigated the crash.
The northbound lane of Kings was temporarily closed near the scene until police finished examining the area and the damaged Taurus was removed from the street.
Niskanen was cited for driving with a suspended license and careless driving.