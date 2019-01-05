A mediation session has been scheduled for Jan. 30 as the city of Albany and one of its employee units continues to work toward a new contract.
Albany city officials have been negotiating new employment contracts with two units within the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees since April.
On Nov. 9, the city declared it had reached impasse with AFSCME Local 2909, which represents 177 people. The declaration led to submission of final offers from both sides and kicked off a 30-day cooling-off period, which has now expired.
The other AFSCME unit, the transit unit known as Local 2909-1, represents seven bus drivers, transit dispatch and transit maintenance. That unit has not declared impasse.
The last mediation session on Dec. 7 with Local 2909 ended without agreement. However, as of Friday, the city had not yet put its final offer in place, and the union had not chosen to issue a 10-day notice of a strike, said Marilyn Smith, the city's spokeswoman. Instead, both sides are looking to the Jan. 20 mediation.
AFSCME 2909 voted in mid-December on the city's most recent contract proposal, but the vote failed, 64-65.
Police and fire employees belong to two other unions separate from those currently negotiating with the city. Neither is currently in contract talks.
The city and Local 2909 are down to two main issues — cost of living increases and standby pay — and whether the new contract will last for three years, which the union has requested, or four, which the city prefers.