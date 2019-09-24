Greater Albany Public School students will not be getting a new school for Christmas. Or New Year’s. But, they may finally set foot in the new Meadow Ridge Elementary School in February.
Project Director David McKay told the school board on Monday that the project would not be ready for students in January and that the earliest occupy date would fall over President’s Day weekend in February.
The move-in date, however, would not be a turnkey opening. According to McKay, work would remain, such as basic construction cleanup and punch-list items, but he told the board those tasks should not affect student learning.
It’s the fourth pushback for the school’s opening, originally slated for this fall before being pushed to January. In August, McKay told the board the opening would have to be moved to the end of January, citing issues with scheduling for a contractor on the job. At the time, he suggested Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a possible open date.
On Monday, he said it would have to February.
“I have concerns,” board member Kim Butzner said. “Is President’s Day weekend enough time for stuff to be packed and ready?”
Teachers were originally planning on moving over Christmas break to be ready for the early January opening. Presidents Day weekend, the board said, would mean a drastic cut in moving time.
Board chair Jennifer Ward suggested the board look at spring break as a possible move-in date but Butzner noted the district may run into an issue with that time period as well.
“Teachers planned to move on Christmas so they planned vacations over spring break,” she said.
The options for opening were narrowed quickly: Presidents Day, spring break or the fall of 2020.
The board opted to undergo a public process and engage the community by holding two open house informational sessions after assessing the pros and cons of each opening date. Once the open houses are held in late October or early November, the board would make a decision. According to the board, the opening date would be known prior to Christmas break.