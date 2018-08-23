Happy 50th birthday, McKercher Park. You wear your age well.
The Linn County Parks and Recreation Commission held its official dedication ceremony for the small day-use park about half a mile from Crawfordsville on Aug. 25, 1968. Swimmers and picnickers have been visiting ever since.
The park hasn't changed much in the past five decades, Parks Director Brian Carroll said. It grew a little in 1996 to include about 2.8 acres to the west, which has land adjacent to a swimming hole. Otherwise it remains as it began: a set-aside splash of green and fir trees along the Calapooia River.
"It's one of our smaller day-use facilities, but it has played an important role in Linn County in recreation, especially in that part of the county," Carroll said.
People can't camp at McKercher, but they can fish and hike and swim — and they definitely like to swim there anytime the weather crosses about the mid-80s mark, Carroll said. In fact, he said, he thinks that's why the county added the swimming hole: It used to be private property and it's his understanding the owners got tired of the constant cleanup in the area.
"This time of year it's very busy as a swimming hole," he said.
That’s in part because it has deep pools with rocks that daredevils can jump off of, as well as shallow sections where youngsters can splash around.
The park has "some beautiful plunge pools," Carroll said, as well as some faster-moving currents that used to power a flour or grist mill many years ago.
Florence McKercher sold the initial land for the park to Linn County in 1966. Carroll believed the park was named after her family. A smaller parcel was purchased from Edwin Smart in March 1968, bringing the total area of the park, at that time, to about 3 acres.
With the addition of the swimming pool, McKercher Park now encompasses six acres, with a picnic day use area and a small trail that runs along the edge of the river to the pools. Travelers between Eugene and Sweet Home often pull over at the park for a break under the fir trees.
Carroll said the county has had discussions about expanding the park someday, possibly acquiring more land along the river. No immediate plans are in the works, however.
In the meantime, McKercher as it is stands ready to welcome locals, visitors and anyone else who wants to make the trek out to the Brownsville-Crawfordsville area.
"Our nearest county park of any size to that, you’d have to come all the way up to Sweet Home, to Sunnyside Park," Carroll said.