McDowell Creek Falls offers retreat from troubles

With social distancing becoming a necessity during the coronavirus outbreak, plenty of people are looking for an alternative to their normal workout routines.

For some, that means getting out of the house and taking in one of Linn County’s outstanding hiking locations. One of the more popular spots in the area is the McDowell Creek Falls, a 1.8-mile loop that offers plenty of breathtaking views for those who make the trip to the park southeast of Lebanon and north of Sweet Home.

It also offers a hiatus from the stress that can accompany self-quarantining and working from home, or working in a high-stress environment.

“It’s nice to get out still,” Corvallis resident Jeremy Russell said after spending some time at the Lower McDowell Falls. “We do live in Oregon, where everyone wants to be out anyway. It’s been a little crazy everywhere, but this is nice.”