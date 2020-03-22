McDowell Creek Falls offers retreat from troubles

With social distancing becoming a necessity during the coronavirus outbreak, plenty of people are looking for an alternative to their normal workout routines.
For some, that means getting out of the house and taking in one of Linn County’s outstanding hiking locations. One of the more popular spots in the area is the McDowell Creek Falls, a 1.8-mile loop that offers plenty of breathtaking views for those who make the trip to the park southeast of Lebanon and north of Sweet Home.
It also offers a hiatus from the stress that can accompany self-quarantining and working from home, or working in a high-stress environment.
“It’s nice to get out still,” Corvallis resident Jeremy Russell said after spending some time at the Lower McDowell Falls. “We do live in Oregon, where everyone wants to be out anyway. It’s been a little crazy everywhere, but this is nice.”
Like so many others throughout the country, Russell’s life has been affected by the current pandemic. He works as a cook at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. When he leaves work, he said he simply wants to get away from people as much as possible and try to be socially responsible to keep himself and others healthy.
“The water is just beautiful — everywhere in Oregon is, but here it’s, like, really nice,” Russell said. “I was a little surprised, it’s a little off the well-beaten path.”
Aside from the Lower McDowell Falls located at the bottom of the trail, the hike features the 39-foot high Majestic Falls and the 119-foot high Royal Terrace Falls. Located elsewhere along the trail is the Crystal Pool, a popular swimming spot in the summer.
Julie Crocker and Deana Davis of Sweet Home hiked the trail late last week and each said it helped them get their minds off the recent events.
“It’s definitely concerning,” Crocker said. “We both have elderly parentsw and we’re concerned for them.”
Davis frequents the trail and said she has seen an uptick in hikers during weekdays, especially at points where the waterfalls are easy to observe, but not so much that it makes the path crowded.
Crocker said her regular gym has taken all the necessary precautions and has been “very clean” in the past few weeks to make customers feel as safe as possible, but working out in close proximity to others can still be unnerving at the moment. Hiking presents a pleasant solution for the time being.
“It’s really calm out here and you can let your brain rest,” Crocker said. “We thought about coming back tomorrow and going the opposite way.”