Mayors participate in fundraiser for gleaners coordinator Cookie Johnson after racist graffiti

The day after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Cookie Johnson was paid a visit at the gleaners buildings in Pioneer Park by Niemann and Mayor Alex Johnson of Albany, who is no relation to Cookie. The mayor brought Cookie Johnson flowers.

“It just warms my heart,” Cookie said, adding she’d been depressed since the incident. “I appreciate what they did for me (Saturday). I feel like I can keep going a little longer.”

Cookie said the message was clear from the mayors, that they had her back and wanted her to know she and her work are appreciated.

Niemann said he was propelled to action after reading about Johnson in the newspaper, describing the racist vandalism as “unacceptable.” Niemann said he was angry but knew he had to act.

“My heart said ‘this is a moment that … as a community, we need to band together and do something for her,” Niemann said. “She has done countless hours of volunteer work with the gleaners here through the pandemic and wildfires.”

Niemann said he’s been pleased with the response thus far and thanked those who have already stepped up to donate, but feels it’s important the fundraiser reaches the $5,000 goal. Niemann urged people to put themselves in Cookie’s shoes.