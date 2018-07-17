Mayor Sharon Konopa chose to exercise her veto power for the first time as Albany's mayor on Friday, sending an ordinance on accessory dwelling units back for more discussion.
The veto means the ordinance comes up again at the council's next meeting, July 25, and must receive five votes in order to pass.
Members of the Albany City Council voted 4-2 on Wednesday to ease restrictions on ADUs within areas zoned for single-family residences, allowing them to be bigger and have one on-street parking place if they meet other qualifications.
Those specific changes are allowed, although not mandated, by recent updates to state laws about ADUs.
Under the city's charter, reasons for a veto must be filed in writing with the city clerk within three days after the council passes the ordinance. Konopa filed hers Friday afternoon.
"I support applying the minimum standards for the state required accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in single family zoning," she wrote. "Yet, I am not pleased that the state adopted these rules without our city having input first. I do not feel ADU's are a solution to the lack of low income housing and the state has placed a burden on local governments in dealing with the unintended consequences."
Konopa said she sees those consequences as increasing crowding and potential parking problems in neighborhoods, which she said could lead to stress and neighborhood disputes.
"ADUs can transform the character of an existing single-family neighborhood into a multi-family," she wrote. "There is no requirement by the state to apply standards above the minimum requirements. That is why I believe we should strive to lessen the impacts for existing neighborhoods."
Among other things, the amendments allow auxiliary dwelling units that meet all height, setback and zoning requirements to be up to 900 square feet, or up to 75 percent of the primary residence, whichever is smaller.
That's larger than the 750 square feet or up to 50 percent of the primary residence, which is what the code currently allowed.
Konopa said she would have preferred more discussion at the July 11 meeting, as some of the councilors seemed to agree the size change wasn't necessary. But a call for the vote shut down the opportunity to amend a motion to accept the changes, she said.
"If I did not veto, then any amendment would be delayed until August 22, as the ordinance is not enacted for 30 days," Konopa wrote. "I prefer this ordinance to be at our next meeting to get this issue resolved sooner."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It is time for a recall and they are happening everywhere. Unless you don't like owning your own property then stick with her garbage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.