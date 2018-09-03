Mayor Sharon Konopa will be the guest of the Friends of the Albany Public Library this month, sharing a presentation on the past, present and future of the historic Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The presentation is open to the public and free of charge. It will be at noon Friday, Sept. 14, at the library's main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Beverages and cookies will be served.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Santiam Road and Main Street, is owned by the city. City officials have been discussing whether to demolish the 126-year-old structure if someone can't be found to buy and move the building.
A group, the Save Our Cumberland Association, has organized to start raising money to move and restore the building. The group's immediate goal is to raise $28,000 to prepare architectural plans and construction cost estimates to move the church to a site adjacent to Hackleman Park. Once the building is relocated, the association wants to restore and renovate it as a community center for public use.
Anyone interested in the preservation of the church is invited to contact the group by emailing mjvb47@gmail.com or calling Jill Van Buren at 541-981-9973 for more information.