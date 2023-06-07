Federal land managers are indefinitely closing a central Linn County campground while deciding how to keep centuries-old Douglas fir trees from falling on recreators.

Yellowbottom Campground didn’t open for the start of its season, usually Memorial Day to Labor Day, while the Bureau of Land Management decides what to do with some trees standing 5 feet across and 300 feet tall as they reach the ends of their lives.

The trees are aging out, increasingly unable to fend off fungus and pests that could damage trunks and branches and make the trees susceptible to falling over.

“They’ve lived a full, healthy life,” said David Sanders, a park ranger with the bureau’s Northwest Oregon District Office.

While trees are expected to grow old and eventually fall over, it’s a risk for land managers when park patrons are sleeping in the landing zone.

“The worst circumstance is people are sitting underneath them,” Sanders said. “That’s an undue risk we can mitigate by closing the campground.”

The district does not know when the campground will reopen, but it won’t be in 2023. Bureau crews will monitor and assess the trees’ integrity, according to a spokesperson responding to questions to multiple officials.

“We are continuing to evaluate the situation and do not have an estimated time that the campground may reopen,” wrote Sarah Bennett in an email.

Bureau managers didn’t say how many trees they’re observing, or how the trees are damaged. Managers will decide what steps they can take before the trees no longer risk human life or safety.

“When trees are so severely damaged that they pose a hazard to human life, sometimes removing large branches or even felling trees is the best option,” Bennett wrote.

Bennett and Sanders said the bureau is unlikely to sell the mature Douglas firs. The trees could remain standing in place.

“It’s a good representation of what a tree looks like,” Sanders said. “Putting it on the ground isn’t always the answer.”

A few, oldest Douglas firs are around 1,300 years old. But mature trees, measuring 300 or more feet tall, regularly live more than 500 years.

The tree is at the heart of some regional conservation efforts to establish legal protections for mature evergreens.

Chandra LeGue, a conservation advocate with Oregon Wild, said old forest ecosystems should be showcased in public spaces.

"That's something people appreciate about campgrounds, is big old trees," she said.

Even still, curtailing access while considering what to do with uncommon trees is better for an ecological microcosm built around trees that take centuries to grow.

"In that way I think it's commendable to not jump the gun and just cut down any tree that looks hazardous," she said.

Yellowbottom falls in a more than 530,000-acre swath of land included in a proposal that would name much of the Cascade foothills the Douglas-fir National Monument. The campground is in the Quartzville Creek Recreation Corridor, about 20 miles northeast of Sweet Home.

The bureau still permits dispersed camping in the area.

Sanders said the Yellowbottom isn’t among those sold out every night during the summer, but acknowledged the site has dedicated fans.

“The people who have been going there for 40 years, it’s one of the most important places on the planet,” he said.