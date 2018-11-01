Registration is open for the 2019 Master Recycler class, a non-credit course, co-sponsored by OSU Campus Recycling and Republic Services. The course focuses on all aspects of waste reduction, reuse and recycling.
The 8-week course, hosted on the OSU Campus, will be held 6:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 8 to Feb. 26. Topics include landfill science, waste reduction, reuse opportunities, recycling, composting, hazardous waste, community sustainability and taking action. The class includes three field trips: a recycling sorting facility, landfill and composting facility.
The course is free to Linn and Benton County residents who agree to “pay back” what they learned with 30 hours of volunteer service after course completion.
To register or for more information contact, Rachel Snyder, 541-286-3331, email rsnyder2@republicservicdes.com, or visit www.tiny.cc/recyclass.
Deadline for registration is Dec. 17; class size is limited.