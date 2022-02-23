Masks may not be coming off in Benton County

Benton County officials are considering whether to extend the mask mandate locally, even as state officials plan to quash the rule as early as March 20.

Benton County's indoor masking order expires March 31. The Board of Commissioners, acting in its role as the Board of Health, is weighing whether to let the order expire, extend it, or cancel it ahead of schedule, according to April Holland, Benton County public health administrator.

The board could attach triggering metrics for any of those choices, she added.

“I don’t know if they’re going to move to keep or extend the local masking order,” Holland said. But upcoming guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oregon Health Authority should help illuminate the path.

For its part, the state has set the number 400 as a guide: 400 or fewer hospitalizations statewide means the omicron surge is over, or at least manageable, and residents may take off the masks indoors. At first, OHA officials didn't expect to hit that number until the end of March, but the latest news says it could come as soon as March 20.

The federal mask mandate for public transportation expires after March 18.

Benton County, by the numbers

Here's where the county is at with the pandemic: COVID-19 cases, while still relatively high, continue dropping in Benton County, according to Holland.

At the Board of Commissioner meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, Holland said Benton County saw 233 COVID-19 cases this past week, down 60% from 574 the week prior.

Positivity rate statistics weren’t available yet due to the Monday holiday, but Holland said they should be a bit lower than the 11.5% reported last week.

The case rate in Benton County has dropped to 244 per 100,000, a significant decline from the 1,708 per 100,000 case rate recorded the week of Jan. 9.

For Benton County Public Health, there are no established criteria that would trigger a mask mandate. Rather, officials rely on integrating various data to make decisions that adjust to changing pandemic conditions. Holland said a lesson was learned that relying on one or two metrics is insufficient.

“We may see that OHA or CDC comes up with a system by which they can predict the pandemic weather, as it were, to help us guide our activities,” Holland said. “As yet, that does not exist.”

All eyes on schools

With potential changes to pandemic guidelines expected soon from the CDC, Holland said the county may offer specific guidance for K-12 schools as well as early learning programs, long-term care facilities, and other places where people with different risk levels congregate. She added Public Health has a strong relationship with local schools.

“The schools want to ensure that students and staff are as safe and healthy as they possibly can, so we work together in those efforts,” she said.

Benton County has a plentiful stock of vaccines, according to Holland. She said therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies and antivirals are also available through the hospital system and pharmacies, and while supplies are somewhat limited, the treatments are being used and the stock is expected to increase in coming months.

Public Health is tracking vaccination statuses. To date, 72% of the county population has completed a primary vaccine series and 66% of those eligible have had a booster. Nearly 24% are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. In the past 90 days, 45.4% of reported COVID-19 cases were among people who completed the primary vaccination series, while 54.6% of reported cases were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

What about natural immunity?

In terms of infection-derived or so-called natural immunity, Holland said with the delta variant and far more so with omicron, the protection was less effective against severe illness and death than what vaccination provided. She said there is a lot of emerging information regarding both forms of immunity, but there are questions about the longevity of protection from either.

“There’s little argument that both vaccination and infection provide immunity,” Holland said. “The point of vaccination, however, is to introduce that immunity without having to go through an infection that could possibly result in severe illness, death, or transmission to others.”

The good news, Holland said, is the pandemic is entering a unique period in which there have been a lot of infections as well as high vaccination numbers, which together are likely to provide a high level of overall protection for some time.

“We can’t say how long, but this ‘burn through’ nature of omicron — as evidenced by its sharp peak up and down — is likely to result in a time of lower susceptibility for our communities, provided something new doesn’t come along,” she said.

She added that vaccination-derived immunity appears to be more stable than natural immunity.

Another pandemic lesson is not declaring victory before the fight is over. Holland said looking to the future means considering additional mutations of the coronavirus that could lead to more surges of cases. It also means planning for possible need to revive or extend masking rules.

