Mask-making surge has created a sewing machine shortage in the mid valley

For a flurry of reasons, shoppers from all over the area flocked to stores at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to buy sewing machines.
Some simply hoped to make masks for their family and friends, while others had the foresight to turn a quick profit off of homemade masks.
One local group — the Corvallis Sewing Brigade — even formed in order to mass-produce masks for healthcare workers. To date, they have donated close to 45,000 masks to those who need them.
While the mask mania that ensued during the spring months helped provide a much-needed commodity at the time, it has since resulted in a peculiar consequence: Unless you are willing to spend big, it is nearly impossible to buy a sewing machine in the mid valley.
And it looks like that could be the case for quite a while.
“We’re out of stock on pretty much anything under $2,000,” Daniel Rich, general manager at Rich’s Sew & Vac in Albany, said. “There’s no plans on them being readily available again until the middle of next year.”
Those hoping to cross county lines and find a machine in Corvallis won’t have much better luck.
Craig Anderson, owner of Corvallis Sewing and Vacuum, said any entry level sewing machine that his store would typically carry is on back order at the moment, and will be for quite some time. He still has a steady supply of mid- to top-level machines, which range from $1,000 to $10,000.
“The sewing community doubled in size overnight,” Anderson said.
Around the end of March, Anderson began letting his employees stay home, because most of them are older and he did not want to leave them vulnerable to contracting the virus while at work. So he, along with one repair tech, were tasked with keeping pace with a rapidly-growing demand.
“I had never prepared for that,” Anderson said. “I could have only five people in the store at once — people were social distancing on the sidewalk. Both phones are ringing. I’m delivering and picking up machines after hours. I was very blessed but was very tired at the same time.”
Rich said his store faced a similar surge around the end of March.
“I never in my career have had the low-price machines just go completely out of stock like that — ever,” Rich said. “As time went on and we didn’t have anything for $200, they went to $500. Then when the $500 went out they went to the $1,500. A lot of the slightly more expensive machines were purchased only because it was the only thing they could get their hands on.”
Amazon currently lists a smattering of machines that are available in the $80 to $300 range, but the inventory and availability of those products changes by the hour. Both Rich and Anderson said during the height of the shortage, customers couldn’t even buy a machine from the Jeff Bezos-owned distribution behemoth.
Even now, some of Amazon’s more popular models are on back order until October. Larger stores, such as Joann Fabrics and Crafts, have also experienced a shortage. As of last week, its Albany location did not have any machines in stock.
“We have pallet loads of machines on order,” Rich said. “They’ll get a few in and then they’ll send us one machine and we’ll have it for a few hours and somebody will buy it. Consistent supply won’t be available until probably the first quarter of next year. Occasionally you may see a couple machines in the store at Fred Meyers or Joanne’s.”
Now that it has been a few months since the start of the sewing-surge, some customers who ordered lower-quality machines from Amazon have seen those products break down. Anderson’s and Rich’s stores both offer machine repair services, and both said that aspect of business has skyrocketed during the pandemic, too.
“Some people might see $1,000 for a machine and think, ‘that’s ridiculous’ when they could buy one on Amazon for $80 bucks,” Anderson said. “But there’s a huge difference between those two products. That $80 one breaks and they’re bringing it in to get it fixed.
“We say ‘sorry, I can’t get parts for that $80 one.’ They don’t even make replacement parts for most of those.”
Rich’s Sew & Vac employs four full-time repair technicians, and Rich said his store is the largest repairer of machines in the area. Yet, even with those resources, they were still receiving more work than they could keep up with, although things have slowed back down during the past month.
“We were getting to the point where we were telling people 30 days, 45 days to get their machines back to them,” Rich said. “We had hundreds of machines in here at one point. People were bringing things in — grandma's old machine that hadn’t been out of the closet in 15 years. That kind of stuff coming in. The repairs were unbelievable.”
In addition to sewing machines, Rich’s Sew and Vac also sells hot tubs and grills out of their Albany-based store. Which, by pure coincidence and unprecedented consumer demand, means they are short on inventory of another product that was insanely popular at the start of the pandemic.
“The demand for hot tubs has been unbelievable,” Rich said. “I think it was just a situation where people were like, ‘I’m home. I’m bored.’ Your average American is off work for two months, so a lot of people were just home and didn’t know what to do. They got a little stimulus and came in to pick up a hot tub.
“We missed an incredible opportunity. If I would have had 200 hot tubs in stock, it would all be gone.”
