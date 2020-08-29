Mask-making surge has created a sewing machine shortage in the mid valley

Amazon currently lists a smattering of machines that are available in the $80 to $300 range, but the inventory and availability of those products changes by the hour. Both Rich and Anderson said during the height of the shortage, customers couldn’t even buy a machine from the Jeff Bezos-owned distribution behemoth.

Even now, some of Amazon’s more popular models are on back order until October. Larger stores, such as Joann Fabrics and Crafts, have also experienced a shortage. As of last week, its Albany location did not have any machines in stock.

“We have pallet loads of machines on order,” Rich said. “They’ll get a few in and then they’ll send us one machine and we’ll have it for a few hours and somebody will buy it. Consistent supply won’t be available until probably the first quarter of next year. Occasionally you may see a couple machines in the store at Fred Meyers or Joanne’s.”

Now that it has been a few months since the start of the sewing-surge, some customers who ordered lower-quality machines from Amazon have seen those products break down. Anderson’s and Rich’s stores both offer machine repair services, and both said that aspect of business has skyrocketed during the pandemic, too.