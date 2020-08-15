Mask giveaway set for Benton County sites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Health Department and a series of community partners are hosting a mask giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at sites throughout the county.

Available to residents on a mostly drive-through basis, said Dave Busby, the emergency planner for the Corvallis Fire Department, will be KN95 masks, face coverings designed for children, face shields and hand sanitizer.

The KN95 masks will be available in the highest quantities, organizers said. No coronavirus testing will be available at any of the sites.

“We’re trying to make an extra effort to get PPE (personal protective equipment) to everyone in the community who needs it,” said Busby, who has played a key role in the county’s emergency operations center during the pandemic.

Mike Moore, who is helping coordinate the giveaway at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, noted that “the KN95 masks are meant for consumer use and do not take away from the supplies available to front-line workers.”

Here is a look at the sites which will be distributing the gear. Busby said organizers intentionally looked to involve as many communities in the county as possible.

Adair Village: Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave.