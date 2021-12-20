Marys River floods, high water leads to road closures

The Marys River reached a minor flood level in Philomath on Monday morning, Dec. 20, less than an inch away from becoming a major flood.

Meanwhile, a white Christmas may be in the offing.

Data from the National Weather Service indicated the Marys River reached a stage of 20.77 feet at 10 a.m. The minor flood stage is 20 feet while the major flood stage is 21 feet.

The flood comes after the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home areas on Sunday.

On Monday, NWS issued a flood warning for the Marys River near Philomath. The warning also included the Willamette River tributaries. The warning estimated “widespread lowland and agricultural flooding” with numerous roads along the river to be affected and some structures near the river at risk of flooding.

According to Philomath City Manager Chris Workman, there was some water over the roadway on Chapel Drive at 15th and 16th streets in Philomath.

According to Workman, measuring station projections estimated the river level was reaching its peak around 10 a.m. and would start to drop back down.

The NWS flood warning estimated the water surface in the river would drop below flood stage around Monday afternoon.

“We always advise residents and people traveling through to avoid these flooded areas,” Workman said. “Don’t play in flood water. (The water) is dangerous and not clean.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

A white Christmas?

The NWS forecast for Christmas Day includes some snow in both Benton and Linn counties.

Snow mixed with rain is forecast in Linn County starting Wednesday, Dec. 22 and is projected in Benton County for Thursday, Dec. 23.

Roads closed

High water on roadways closed down multiple roads throughout Linn and Benton counties following the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

For updates on Benton County road closures, visit the Benton County public works website. For information on Linn County road closures, go to the county’s road department website.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, six roads were closed in Benton County and four roads had high water signs posted. Road closures include: 13th Street to Chapel Drive, McFarland and Highway 99W, Stow Pit Road, 53rd Street at the Railroad Trestle, Bellfountain Road from Chapel Drive to Southwest 53rd Road and Southwest 53rd Road by the bridge.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, there were five road closures in Linn County. These closures included: Tangent Drive from McLagen Road to Country Road, Holmes Drive from Gap Road to the end of the road, Crook Drive from Peoria Road to Nicewood Lane, Weatherford Road from Diamond Hill Drive to Priceboro Drive, and Abraham Drive from Fayetteville Drive to Potter Road.

There were also warnings to use caution due to high water on multiple roads throughout Linn County.

According to NWS, the flood advisory was in effect until 8:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. The Tuesday, Dec. 21 forecast for Benton County called for a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. The Linn County forecast projected a 60% chance of precipitation during the day.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.