Marys Peak summit to get expanded array of communication towers

The Bonneville Power Administration has selected the site to replace its communications towers array on Marys Peak.

The Bonneville Power Administration, which released its final environmental assessment Wednesday, Dec. 15, has chosen its draft site for the infrastructure on U.S. Forest Service property in the summit area of Marys Peak. Because the area includes both U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management parcels, both federal agencies also participated in the review of the project.

The Bonneville Power Administration also had considered using existing BPA property at the summit as well as an alternative site on the West Point Spur, about 200 feet lower in altitude and a mile west of the 4,101-foot summit. A no-action alternative technically was on the table but was not considered likely.

The Bonneville Power Administration is doing the upgrades because its current equipment is inadequate and no longer meets modern telecommunications standards.

Key pieces of the project include:

• Constructing a building addition on the east side of the existing U.S. Forest Service-owned building, to replace the existing BPA building.

• Constructing a Bonneville Power Administration-owned, 60-foot steel lattice structure and installing a 6-foot-diameter microwave dish and a 20-foot-tall VHF whip antenna.

• Demolishing the existing Bonneville Power Administration facilities and removing the materials from the site.

• Installing about 100 feet of new chain link fence and associated lightning protection ground rods underground closer to the U.S. Forest Service site.

Members of the Marys Peak Alliance spoke out in favor of the West Point Spur alternative at an October 2020 virtual public hearing on the project, and member Dave Eckert submitted an “As I See It” guest opinion to Mid-Valley Media in November 2020.

The guest opinion noted employee safety, continuity of service, construction costs, maintenance costs, public safety risk, public health risks and compliance with Forest Service management obligations as the alliance’s reasons for preferring the West Point Spur option.

The alliance, which has been working with other partners on meadow restorations in the Marys Peak area, also was concerned about ground disturbances and habitat loss affiliated with the project.

“We are reviewing the BPA documents, and we will decide before the end of January if we choose to appeal their decision, based upon some or all of our previously written statements of objections,” Eckert said in an email exchange.

According to a news release from the Bonneville Power Administration, construction may begin in 2023. Earlier estimates called for 2022, but those projections were based on getting the environmental assessment by spring 2021. The required National Environmental Policy Act decision still must be written and reviewed before construction can begin.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $1 million, with the money coming from Bonneville Power Administration’s capital improvement program.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.