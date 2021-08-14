Marys Peak meadow work celebrated

A group of 25 people hiked up an access road near Marys Park on Wednesday to note the success of a complicated effort to restore meadows near the iconic Coast Range mountain.

Stakeholders from a maze of groups were on hand on a cloudless, windless day at about the 3,500-foot level. The good news is that it was 10 degrees or so cooler on the peak than it was on the valley floor. The bad news is that it still was approaching 100 degrees, with participants taking turns ducking into the shades of a nearby grove of trees.

“We didn’t order the weather,” said Ellen Tappon, President of the Corvallis Alliance for Recreation and Natural Areas (AFRANA) and one of the event organizers. “We want to celebrate the project. Our mission up here is to inspire love and help landowners preserve the spirit and health of this area.”

“This is a sacred place,” said Cindy McCain, a retired Siuslaw National Forest ecologist and AFRANA board member. “It is also a unique place. These meadows are home to lots and lots of creatures and they are very important to people.”

McCain also passed around historical aerial photos, which showed the extent of the meadows in the 1940s. Since then noble fir trees have reduced the spread and connectivity of the meadows and non-native species also have encroached.