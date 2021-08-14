Marys Peak meadow work celebrated

A group of 25 people hiked up an access road near Marys Park on Wednesday to note the success of a complicated effort to restore meadows near the iconic Coast Range mountain.
Stakeholders from a maze of groups were on hand on a cloudless, windless day at about the 3,500-foot level. The good news is that it was 10 degrees or so cooler on the peak than it was on the valley floor. The bad news is that it still was approaching 100 degrees, with participants taking turns ducking into the shades of a nearby grove of trees.
“We didn’t order the weather,” said Ellen Tappon, President of the Corvallis Alliance for Recreation and Natural Areas (AFRANA) and one of the event organizers. “We want to celebrate the project. Our mission up here is to inspire love and help landowners preserve the spirit and health of this area.”
“This is a sacred place,” said Cindy McCain, a retired Siuslaw National Forest ecologist and AFRANA board member. “It is also a unique place. These meadows are home to lots and lots of creatures and they are very important to people.”
McCain also passed around historical aerial photos, which showed the extent of the meadows in the 1940s. Since then noble fir trees have reduced the spread and connectivity of the meadows and non-native species also have encroached.
The goals of the $66,000 project, which had its genesis in 2014, were simple, McCain said. Stakeholders wanted to preserve the meadows and the noble fir forest.
“Boy, that seems like a long time ago,” said McCain about that 2014 date.
Getting there was not simple. Phil Hays, who played a key role in the required plant analysis, sums it up this way:
“The money came through the Forest Service to the Marys River Stewardship Council, a citizens advisory group for Forest Service activities in the Marys River area. The city of Corvallis was involved (because) the work (is) on their property. Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation and Development was hired to oversee payments on the project, and AFRANA was involved to supervise and approve the work.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“CPRC&D hired Trout Mountain Forestry to manage the work removing the trees. Trout Mountain hired a logging company to remove the trees and the Institute for Applied Ecology to do ecosystem surveys and collect native species seeds before the work started, and to do the restoration work after the logging was finished.
“It was a very complex administrative process.”
On the ground it was complex, too, as the tree removal, seed gathering, weed treatments and other work lasted from the spring of 2019 until now … and beyond (see timeline Page A3). The Institute of Applied Ecology is planning further work through November, when the grant funding runs out.
“We need to keep the focus on this area in the future,” said Andrew Esterson of the Institute for Applied Ecology. “We need to keep the weeds from growing back. We’ll add more herbicide in the fall. This project is just starting.”
Comments such as Esterson’s made it clear that Wednesday’s session involved more than just a recognition of work to date. There is the future to take care of as well. McCain led the group downhill, through a grove of firs — “watch for those boomer holes or you’ll sprain an ankle” — and into another meadow.
Through a break in the trees to the east you could see another meadow, running downhill at about a 45-degree angle as well as a further meadow toward the summit.
McCain noted that the surrounding trees were fairly young, perhaps just 50 to 60 years old. Which means there used to be even more meadow before the first barged in.
“For a few acres of tree removal we could gain so much in terms of meadow connectivity,” McCain said. “What do want to see in a meadow environment? We hope in a year or two there will be a new proposal to put in front of the stewardship group. This is way more than just a meadow.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.