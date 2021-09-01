Martin Schram: It didn’t have to end this way

But Biden also knew Trump hadn’t done any of the tough things he needed to do for America’s Afghan allies who would be left to fight the war without U.S. or NATO forces in even a supporting role. Biden’s top two advisers were his former Senate and vice presidential aides — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who were skilled at helping Biden do what he wanted done.

Both knew well that Biden was determined to withdraw all U.S. troops on a date certain, just as Trump had done. All three of them were quite public in explaining their options as if it was just a binary choice: withdraw or keep fighting an unwinnable forever war. So in April Biden announced he would withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, apparently thinking it was smart to use the 9/11 two-decade anniversary. Many others thought it was unwise and un-cute. The Taliban hated it and re-upped its war-making.

Then Biden made his real problem worse. To show his withdrawal was proceeding successfully, he moved his final pullout date even earlier – to Aug. 31. The Taliban made Biden’s choice as its demand deadline and desperate Afghans who included America’s former civilian translators rushed to funnel frantically into the one small getaway site that America had selected: the one-runway Kabul airport.