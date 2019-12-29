Mark Ylen photos of the year

Nov. 2, 2019: From left, South Albany High School's Brooklyn Willard (16), Abby Sadowsky and Samantha Scott (7) celebrate after a set victory during the RedHawks' volleyball playoff match against Thurston. The RedHawks fell to the Colts, losing 18-16 in the fifth set. Back story: I was excited to see South Albany make the playoffs, finishing the season at 16-8 after going 5-16 the previous year. It had been years since I photographed a South Albany volleyball playoff game, so I was hoping they'd pull off a victory, then advance to the state playoff venue and hopefully face West Albany in the semifinals, which would have been a great story for our community.