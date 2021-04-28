Mark Page trial postponed again

Page, who was elected in Ward 8 in November 2016, moved to Touchstone Place in Ward 1 in May 2018, but was allowed to retain his Ward 8 seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. Page was replaced in Ward 8 by pediatrician and Corvallis School Board member Ed Junkins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 6, 2018 election. Junkins took office at the first meeting after the election instead of the usual January slot because of Pages's change of residence.

If Page had been convicted of a felony while in office his council seat would have been vacated, according to the city charter. Page also ran in the 2017 Democratic primary for a Benton County Board of Commissioners seat but did not advance.

Page was the subject of a Gazette-Times investigation in 2017 that revealed Page owes $140,000 in child support for children of three ex-wives, pleaded guilty in 2007 in a domestic violence case against one of the wives, and does not hold a diploma from Kansas State University, even though paperwork he filed to run for the City Council and the Board of Commissioners says otherwise.

