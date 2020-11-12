Marion detectives ask for help locating missing man in mid-valley

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of Linn and Benton County residents to locate a missing Salem man who may be endangered.

Trever Bearden, 28, has been missing since Sept. 22, which is when family members said they last heard from him. Bearden's family reported that his social media accounts have also been inactive since he was last seen.

In an announcement Thursday, Marion County detectives described Bearden as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and around 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He may be traveling through the area but is not known to have a vehicle.

Detectives were told Bearden may be endangered, but the Sheriff's Office did not disclose how. It is unknown if he has left Marion County, so detectives say Linn and Benton County residents should be on the lookout.

Anyone who thinks they have information about Bearden's whereabouts is asked to call a tip line at 503-540-8079, text TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411 or submit a tip online at co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

