The Second Amendment preservation measure on Linn County’s General Election ballots looks almost certain to pass, according to updated results released early Wednesday morning.
The measure had roughly 51.3 percent “yes” votes versus 48.7 percent “no” votes, and the margin had grown to more than 1,000 votes – 25,641 to 24,314.
Under Ballot Measure 22-174, the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance, Linn County’s sheriff would have the authority to determine “if state or local laws affecting firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition are unconstitutional then the county may not authorize the use of funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or office for the purpose of enforcing such laws.”
Linn County was one of eight Oregon counties to approve the measure. Others included Baker, Columbia, Douglas, Klamath, Lake, Umatilla and Union. It passed in all but Jackson and Lincoln counties.