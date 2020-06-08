Marching in the streets: Peaceful protesters walk through downtown Corvallis to demand racial justice

The crowd — racially mixed and almost all wearing coronavirus face coverings — stopped on Third Street at Monroe Avenue to write some of those names with colored chalk on the asphalt. Floyd’s name was there, along with those of Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

The marchers then knelt silently in the street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Officer Derek Chauvin held Floyd on the ground with a knee on his neck.

As traffic backed up behind the group on the one-way street, the front rank of vehicles stopped and waited with their emergency flashers on while others turned onto a side street. One man was heard yelling at protesters to “get out of the street,” but everyone else either remained silent or honked in apparent support. There was a small police presence at the demonstration, but the uniformed officers stayed well back from the marchers as they monitored the situation.

From there the demonstrators resumed their winding course, passing the Law Enforcement Center on their way to Oregon State University’s Memorial Union Quad. The crowd appeared to swell as it moved along, growing to nearly 1,000 people by the time it reached the MU steps, where several people gave emotional speeches about the suffering inflicted by racism and the need for change.