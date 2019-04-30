Maple Lawn Preschool will be holding an open house 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to allow the public to meet staff members and learn about the program in the face of possible budget cuts by the city of Albany.
Maple Lawn, 1950 Salem Ave. S.E., is run through the Albany Parks & Recreation Department, and partners with the Linn-Benton-Lincoln Early Intervention Program.
In recent budget discussions by the city of Albany, a proposal was made to cut the Maple Lawn Preschool Program, saving the cost of three full-time positions.