A truck driver involved in a fatal crash outside Lebanon in 2016 is scheduled to make a plea in his manslaughter case in December, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Robert Gene Mayfield of Sweet Home is set to appear in Linn County Circuit Court on Dec. 11. The plea hearing was scheduled after a final resolution conference in the case on Friday.

No information was available online about the negotiated settlement that may have been reached.

The father of Neil Allen Nightingale, who died in the crash, has asked Judge Thomas McHill to sentence Mayfield to at least a year in prison. In a letter to McHill dated Oct. 15, Gary Nightingale said that Mayfield has showed a lack of remorse for his actions.

“We want him to serve a full year so he knows what it’s like to not have full access to family and friends on every single day, birthday, holidays, family events that make life so great and memorable,” Gary Nightingale wrote.

“Neil’s mom and I miss him daily, extremely, especially birthdays, holidays, hunting and fishing trips. I find myself crying when I’m alone and miss him so much. A forced apology would not satisfy our wounded souls,” he added.

Mayfield faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

The crash happened on Highway 20 the morning of Jan. 21, 2016.

Neil Nightingale, 39, of Sweet Home, died from his injuries at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis eight days later.

Mayfield, then 54, also was seriously injured in the wreck and endured multiple surgeries.

Oregon State Police reports indicate that Mayfield, traveling westbound in a semitruck, had crossed the center turn lane and entered Nightingale’s eastbound lane, colliding head-on with Nightingale’s 2011 Kenworth log truck.

The assault charges stem from injuries to David Briggs, who was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy that also was involved in the wreck.

The criminal case, filed in January, came on the heels of a settlement in a civil case against Mayfield and his employer, Pape Machinery, that sought $114 million. No significant details regarding the resolution of the wrongful death lawsuit were made public.

Neil Nightingale’s widow, who filed the lawsuit, claimed that Mayfield was speeding and scrolling through Facebook on a smartphone when the crash occurred.

