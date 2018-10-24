A few months before he filed to run for Benton County commissioner, Max Mania got into a noise dispute with a neighbor and kicked her front door so hard it cracked the frame, according to a police report on the incident.
No charges were filed in the incident, so it didn’t turn up in an earlier Gazette-Times background check on candidates who announced plans to run for the seat leading up to the May primary.
Mania, running as an unaffiliated candidate, is one of five people seeking the Position 1 seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners being vacated by the retiring Anne Schuster. A review of the state court records database on those five found no arrests or criminal convictions.
A records check with the Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office found nothing regarding Democrat Pat Malone and a smattering of traffic violations on the other three. Independent Party nominee Sami Al-AbdRabbuh was cited for running a stop sign, and Libertarian contender Erik Gradine had a speeding citation, and Green Party hopeful Tim Dehne had a speeding ticket and a seatbelt violation. State court records also showed one other speeding ticket in Dehne’s name.
The incident involving Mania came to the attention of authorities about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2017, after he and his wife called police to complain about a loud party at 644 NW 14th St.
When Officer Kurtis Ramsay arrived to investigate, he wrote in his report, he did not hear any noise violations. However, he added, one of the residents, Samantha Hagel, said that her neighbor had kicked her door at about 11:30 the night before, cracking the frame.
“I examined the door frame,” Ramsay noted in his narrative, “and saw the wood with the door latch had a vertical crack from the bottom to the top.”
Hagel told the officer she and her friends heard a loud bang on the door, and when they went to investigate, they found Mania — who lived across the street at 1358 NW Taylor Ave. — standing outside. He put his finger to his lips and said, “Shhh, or I will call the police,” then turned and walked away, according to the report.
Ramsay went across the street to ask Mania about the incident.
“Mania said he did not kick her door, but admitted he kneed it … with sufficient force to get Hagel’s attention,” the officer wrote in his report.
Hagel agreed not to press charges if Mania committed to cover the cost of repairing the broken door frame, Ramsay wrote. Although Mania did not admit to causing the damage, he “said he would work with the property management company to pay for the repairs,” the report said.
Asked for his recollection of the matter, Mania sent this email to the newspaper:
“As a rule, before I call the police on a loud, out of control party, I try to talk to the people first,” Mania wrote.
“On the night in question, I went to their house, and, due to the extreme volume of music, I knew from prior party interventions that I would hurt my knuckles trying to knock loud enough to be heard over the din. As I recall, I also had a shoulder and bicep injury at that time.
“So I kicked the door instead, and when someone answered it I asked them to keep the noise down, or I would call the police. I left; they persisted. I called the police; the party people then claimed I had damaged their door.
“Everyone talked that night, and everyone went away satisfied. No charges were filed against anyone. To repeat: No charges were filed against anyone.”
Landlord Chris Saltveit said he was surprised to learn of the incident. Saltveit owns dozens of rental properties around Corvallis that cater to college students, and while he’s no stranger to complaints from neighbors about some of his tenants, he said he never had any negative reports about Hagelman and her roommates.
“Of all the houses, I thought, ‘This one? Are you kidding me?’”
Hagelman, who no longer lives at the 14th Street house, said she and her roommates tried to be considerate of their neighbors and keep the noise down.
While no one else ever complained, she said she had several run-ins with Mania in the seven months she lived there. In every case, she said, he threatened to call the police rather than simply asking her to turn down the volume.
“He was always just very hostile. He never wanted to talk to us, he just wanted talk at us,” she recalled.
“I never had a normal conversation with him.”
It’s not the first time Mania has been accused of letting his temper get the best of him.
As previously reported, Mania’s former wife obtained a temporary restraining order against him in 2001 when the two were separating prior to their divorce. In her statement to the court, she said she was “afraid of his temper.”
Mania told the Gazette-Times he had never harmed or threatened to harm his former wife and that the restraining order was part of what he described as “a nasty divorce.”
In 2012, when Mania was serving on the Port Angeles City Council, a former Democratic Party official filed an ethics complaint against him, saying he had shouted obscenities at her in public before the start of the city’s Fourth of July parade.
In an interview with the Port Angeles newspaper, Mania acknowledged using foul language but said it was part of a private conversation “and never intended for public consumption.” He said he was reacting to a “poisonous email” the woman had circulated about his second wife.