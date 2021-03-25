Mandatory staffing requirements part of long-term care reform

State lawmakers and medical authorities say it’s time that long-term and memory facilities in Oregon adhered to minimum staffing requirements. A spate of bills in the Oregon Legislature this year seeks to reform the industry, including a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis.
Gelser, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Human Services, Mental Health and Recovery, supports Senate Bill 714, which sets firmer requirements in place for long-term care facilities. Gelser said the bill came about after a local constituent shared her story with the senator.
“I received communications last fall, particularly from a woman whose mother (was) in memory care in Corvallis,” Gelser said. “And her stories were really alarming about the level of staffing there and how that translated to issues in level of care.”
That resident ended up dying this year, Gelser said, and that’s just one example of the many accounts provided during the public comment section of this bill. Oregonians, some of whom were family members of patients and others who are employees at these facilities, described incidents where residents aren’t being fed, washed or supervised properly.
“The current status quo is not only inadequate, it is causing harm (and premature deaths) among Oregonians who require daily assistance,” said Dr. Helen Kao, Director of Clinical Innovations at Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care in Corvallis, in a letter submitted last week to the Senate Committee.
Fred Steele, the state’s independent Long-term Care Ombudsman, whose office oversees complaints about care facilities, also provided testimony to the committee overseeing the bill.
“S.B. 714 is the single most important change we can make to improve the lives of Oregonians living and receiving care in assisted living facilities, residential care facilities, and memory care settings,” Steele said in the letter submitted to the public record.
A report by the ombudsman’s office stated that there are three main issues with the oversight of these kinds of facilities: the current level of regulation isn’t enforceable; profit-driven decisions are too great a factor for companies that decide on staffing levels; and caregiver shortages at these facilities have been driven, in part, by low wages and a constant wave of new long-term care facilities opening in Oregon.
S.B. 714 only addresses minimum staffing requirements, but other bills will focus on some of those other issues related to long-term care facilities. Gelser’s bill actually seeks to provide regulatory teeth to legislation that she already helped to pass in 2017, which directed these types of facilities to use a state-sponsored Acuity–based Staffing Tool to establish weekly staffing levels. That was considered a compromise over imposing strict, state-determined staffing requirements that providers said would be a one-size-fits-all approach that might be unmanageable for smaller facilities to meet.
The problem, four years later, is that this staffing tool still isn’t being widely implemented. This latest bill directs facilities to either use that tool or submit to new state staffing level minimums, which base the requirement on population levels and care needs during certain times of the day.
“It wasn’t really changing things,” Gelser said of the 2017 bill, H.B. 3359. “This one is saying, ‘You have to do one or the other. You can’t just do nothing.’”
Aside from attempting to solve the issue of staffing levels, the bill also provides regulators with a clear standard to hold care providers to. Officials note that complaints about low staffing don’t typically go anywhere unless it can be proven that a resident is in immediate danger.
“If you have to meet an evidentiary standard … it’s really hard to do that with a vague description,” Sen. Gelser said. “By requiring (these staffing levels), what a licensing official can look at is: Did they use the acuity tool or did they use the statutory minimum? If the answer to both those questions is no, then you can fine and discipline that facility.”
The financial costs of more staffers, and fines for not meeting requirements, is something that providers have pointed to in opposition to the bill. Even local officials in other parts of the state worry about the impact that added staffer requirements will have on rural care facilities that might be the only provider in an area.
“I fear that this bill will push them out of business,” said Erin Skaar, a Tillamook County Commissioner and former director of the CARE assisted living program there, in a letter to the committee. “While Senate Bill 714 is an admirable and worthy long-term goal, the time is not now for rural Oregon assisted living facilities to be required to incur additional costs.”
Gelser says that these cost concerns shouldn’t counteract the need for better care at these facilities, however. She also disputes that many of these facilities, even ones in rural areas, are running the shoe-string budgets they claim to.
“The vast majority of these facilities are for-profit companies that are actually making a lot of money,” she said. “While it’s not true in every case … there is room in the profit margin to pay for extra staffing. It’s also the responsibility of the facility not to promise a level of care that they can’t meet.”
Gelser also stated that the acuity-based staffing tool and the newly designed state guidelines re supposed to help tailor staffing levels to the realities of each individual facility. Rural providers wouldn’t have to meet the same standard as bigger facilities in cities.
She summarized the need for the bill by noting again the human cost of the current reality in long-term and memory care facilities.
“Right now those costs are entirely being born by the bodies of the elderly people in these facilities,” she said. “The consequence right now is that there are elderly people in these programs that are literally starving to death because there’s not enough staff on-hand to assist in feeding them.”