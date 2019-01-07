A railroad employee working on the tracks west of Oakville Road on Highway 34 about 12:15 p.m. Monday was struck by a mirror of a semi-truck and treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
According to Oregon State Police, the man was knocked down and was talking when transported to the medical center.
OSP spokesman Tim Fox said two school buses had stopped at the tracks and somehow the man walked near the vehicles and was in the lane of traffic that was continuing to move.
It is not known how fast the truck was traveling, or the man’s exact location.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 34 were closed for more than an hour and all lanes were open by 1:40 p.m.