Man shot in Corvallis Saturday night, police investigating

A man was shot and wounded in the 100 block of Northwest 15th Street in Corvallis on Saturday night and the suspect or suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation and the agency is seeking tips form the public about the shooting. Those with information about the case should contact Detective Pete Dunn at 541-766-6924.

The shooting was reported at about 10:56 p.m. Saturday, and officers responded to the area, finding a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. The man was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were released in the news release, which said that updates will be provided later.

The 100 block of Northwest 15th Street sits just north of the Oregon State University campus and Monroe Avenue. The area is a sort of late night destination in Corvallis with a popular bar and a convenience store nearby.

