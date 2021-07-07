Man sentenced in grass seed fraud

A Washington man has been sentenced in a multimillionaire fraud scheme that involved grass seed at facilities in Albany and Jefferson.
Christopher Claypool, 53, of Spokane, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Claypool already has paid nearly $8.3 million in restitution and agreed to forfeit nearly $7.8 million in criminally derived proceeds from his schemes.
Claypool pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in multiple schemes, some of which involved an Albany seed packing facility as well as a seed seller in Jefferson.
Claypool, said acting U.S. attorney Scott Erik Asphaug in a release from his Portland office, engaged in schemes to defraud the J.R. Simplot Co. and its customers while Claypool was the general manager of Jacklin Seed Co., then owned by Simplot.
Claypool oversaw grass seed sales to distributors in his role at Jacklin, which contracted with growers in Oregon and packed orders at a distribution facility in Albany.
Asphaug said that between 2013 and 2015, Claypool and other employees realized that growers’ preference for high-yield grasses created shortages of lower-yield varieties Jacklin had already been contracted to deliver to customers.
From January 2015 until summer 2019, Asphaug said, Claypool and an unnamed colleague instructed workers in the Albany facility to mislabel varieties of grass seed and sell it to customers who were unaware they were getting the wrong seed.
To conceal the unauthorized substitutions, Claypool and his colleague directed Jacklin employees to package the substitute seed varieties with false and misleading labels. They also directed employees to invoice the customers under the original terms of their contracts. As a result of this scheme, Simplot has refunded or credited more than $1.5 million to defrauded buyers.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Claypool also assisted, Asphaug said, in creating a fraudulent seed brokerage that routed sales through a competing seed seller in Jefferson. This scheme lasted from December 2018 through August 2019 and netted Claypool more than $369,000 in fraudulent commissions.
In a third scheme, Claypool conspired with the owner of a travel agency in Spokane to inflate the costs of Claypool’s business travel. Claypool traveled overseas extensively and had authority to approve his own expenses. In lieu of using the travel agency Simplot had contracted with, Claypool booked his flights through the independent travel agent.
The agent booked lower-cost fares for Claypool but created fake first-class bookings in order to generate inflated invoices. In total, the agent overbilled more than $500,000 for international airfare, the majority of which Claypool ultimately received in kickbacks from the agent.
In the most lucrative fraud scheme, Claypool directed Simplot’s payment of more than $12 million in “rebates” and “commissions” to entities that were posing as foreign sales partners but were, in fact, fronts for Claypool’s coconspirators in embezzling those funds.
The coconspirators then transmitted part of their proceeds from accounts in Hong Kong to real estate investments in Hawaii under Claypool’s control. Years later, Claypool sold the real estate and wired the proceeds to investment accounts in Spokane as part of an elaborate money laundering operation.
On February 24, Claypool was charged by criminal information with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. On March 15, he waived indictment and pleaded guilty to all charges.
The case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Ryan W. Bounds, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.