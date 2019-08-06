A Corvallis man was sentenced Friday in Benton County Circuit Court for attacking a man on the street while wearing a clown mask, along with a series of other violent incidents.
Toron James Ambrosius, 21, was arrested on the first of the incidents in February 2018. According to a Corvallis Police Department report, he was trying to take a soda from the 7-11 on Ninth Street and punched a clerk who confronted him. The clerk told police Ambrosius was speaking incoherently during the incident.
While on bail in that case, Ambrosius was charged with punching a family member months later in June.
Then, in August 2018, he was arrested for the clown mask incident. The Police Department arrest report for that incident said while wearing the mask Ambrosius attacked another man by strangling him and biting him so hard it broke the skin.
In November, the court determined Ambrosius was mentally unfit to participate in his own defense. The court ordered Ambrosius undergo treatment at the Oregon State Hospital.
In court Friday, Ambrosius’ attorney, Mike Flinn, said his client has been getting mental health treatment and better medication, so he is doing well now.
“There’s been a marked change in his behavior,” he said.
Ambrosius pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault in the 7-11 incident. He also pleaded guilty to harassment in the June incident with the family member. In the clown mask incident, he pleaded guilty to fourth degree assault.
Ambrosius was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, and 36 months of probation.
Judge Matthew Donohue said Ambrosius has already served “significantly more” than the 20 days. Donohue also ordered Ambrosius continue his mental health treatment as a condition of his probation.
“All this probation is contingent on you continuing your mental health treatment. I don’t think I need to tell you — you are keenly aware — what happens when you go off them,” he said.