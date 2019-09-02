A man who went missing from a rural property in southwest Polk County a week ago was discovered relatively unhurt on Monday morning by farmers.
Peter Nestlerode, 59, walked out of a forest off of Storey Road saying he was lost, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The farmers called 911 at about 9 a.m.
When deputies arrived, Nestlerode was conscious and alert but appeared weak from the effects of dehydration. Nestlerode told authorities that he survived by eating berries and leaves.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was reported to be in remarkably good spirits, the news release states.
The property owner later said that he and his brother were working on their acreage and were initially going to tackle projects on a lower forest property. Instead, they decided to work on the upper property.
Once they arrived, they heard Nestlerode calling out and eventually located him in some brush.
He was found approximately 2,000 feet from where he was last seen on the night of Aug. 26.
Nestlerode, a resident of Palmdale, California, was in the area for his daughter’s wedding, and was staying at his brother’s residence on Maxfield Creek Road near Dunn Forest.
On the morning of Aug. 27, he called authorities saying he was in a Christmas tree farm, but a cellular phone “ping” was unsuccessful in locating him.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted in the initial search for Nestlerode.