Man killed in March train accident identified

Corvallis Police have identified the man struck and killed by a train in March near SW Madison Avenue in Corvallis.

Falco Freeman, 50, of Corvallis, was killed after attempting to cross the railroad tracks in an incident police have ruled accidental.

On March 24, a train with about 28 cars was stopped at SW 6th Street and SW Washington Avenue while train personnel was conducting a required procedure outside of the train.

According to Corvallis Police, Freeman and two other men began to cross between the stopped train cars, approximately 19 cars back from the engine.

As Freeman crossed between two cars, the train began to move and Freeman fell between the cars and was struck by the train.

Because of the distance between the engine and the location Freeman was struck, Corvallis Police said train personnel was unaware of the accident until the 911 call was relayed to them.

"In light of this tragic incident, the Corvallis Police Department would stress the danger of climbing or attempting to ride railcars or engines," a statement from Corvallis Police read on Thursday. "In addition to being extremely dangerous, doing so is also a violation of the law."

Freeman's identity was withheld until fingerprint confirmation was obtained and his next of kin could be notified.

