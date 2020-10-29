Man injured after being hit by train in Albany

A man was hit by a train in Albany Thursday afternoon while crossing the railroad tracks near Fourth Avenue and Geary Street Southeast.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, possibly including a broken arm. He was struck by a northbound Union Pacific freight train.

Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department confirmed that the victim survived the incident but did not have any additional details Thursday afternoon.

Traffic on Geary was blocked for about an hour while emergency personnel responded to the incident, which occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Albany Police Department and Albany Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

