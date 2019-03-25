A Crawfordsville-area man was accused of crimes related to a domestic assault, police pursuit and standoff with authorities in Sweet Home on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Darrell Loren Schilling, 50, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), unlawful use of a weapon, coercion-domestic violence, two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, reckless driving, criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm and interfering with a peace officer or parole or probation officer.
“He made statements threatening to kill the victim as well as any police involved,” said prosecutor Conor McCahill.
McCahill asked for “substantial” bail in the case, noting that Schilling had disobeyed court orders and had recently failed to appear for a hearing.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set security at $75,000 regarding the standoff and five other open cases.
Wynhausen said he was particularly concerned about the reported threats Schilling made, as well as that after the police chase, at the start of the standoff, he pulled out what apparently was an AR-15 rifle.
Schilling told Wynhausen that “booze was destroying” his life.
“If I stay away from the alcohol, I won’t have any problems making decisions,” he said.
In a separate case on Monday, Schilling was charged with contempt of court for an incident that occurred on Jan. 11. The victim of that case is the same woman who was reportedly assaulted by Schilling on Friday.
She’s also the victim in an open harassment case that Schilling faces.
The standoff case started at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, when the Sweet Home Police Department was called to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Ironwood Street and arrived to see a man fleeing in his vehicle.
Police pursued the man for about a mile to an overgrown road in a wooded area near Drain River Road and Clark Mill Road. Schilling then stopped and exited his vehicle with an "assault-style" rifle and took cover behind his vehicle, according to the SHPD.
The Linn County regional SWAT team responded to negotiate. As the standoff wore on, the man re-entered his vehicle. The Lane County SWAT team relieved the Linn County SWAT team at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to the SHPD, Schilling surrendered and was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured during the standoff.
Two firearms and multiple loaded magazines were seized upon Schilling's arrest, according to the SHPD.
Schilling has a limited criminal history in Oregon, but he has had several other recent run-ins with law enforcement and the justice system.
In October, Schilling was charged with second-degree trespass for an incident that occurred in the Lebanon area on July 8. That case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
In December, Schilling was charged with theft of services for an incident that occurred on Nov. 1 and was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.
He faces a harassment charge from an incident that occurred on Dec. 31 and was investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department.
Schilling also has a second contempt of court case from January.