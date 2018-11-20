A man in the emergency room lobby of Samaritan Albany General Hospital claimed he had a gun on Tuesday night, and several law enforcement officers responded, taking him into custody, an Albany Police Department supervisor said.
The suspect, James Matney, 49, of Albany, was not armed, added Lt. Marv Hammersley of the Albany Police Department.
Hammersley said that Matney was lodged in the Linn County Jail on a charge of first-degree disorderly conduct.
The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. Matney was taken into custody without incident, Hammersley said.