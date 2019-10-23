An Albany man died Wednesday morning during an incident involving Albany Police Department personnel near Santiam Road and Denver Street in Albany.
The incident occurred at around 8:20 a.m.
According to a statement from the Albany Police Department, a community service officer contacted a stranded motorist, later identified by the Oregon State Police as 45-year-old James F. Plymell III. The community service officer requested nonemergency assistance from a patrol officer, according to the Police Department statement. During the course of the interaction, the officers attempted to take Plymell into custody and a physical altercation ensued. A Taser was deployed during the incident, the Albany Police Department statement said.
A statement from the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation into the incident, said that at some point, Plymell lost consciousness. The officers employed CPR and an automated external defibrillator until medical crews arrived and pronounced the suspect dead.
The Oregon State Police identified the personnel involved as Albany Police Department officers Emily Schroff, Gina Bell and Thomas Roten, and Community Service Officer Gerry Morris.
Pursuant to standard protocols related to these incidents, all have been placed on paid administrative leave; such leave is called for in the Linn County Use of Deadly Force Plan, which identifies procedures to be used in such incidents.
Information relating to the cause or manner of Plymell's death is being coordinated through the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.
Santiam between Geary and Cleveland streets was closed for a little more than five hours during the investigation.
The investigation continues. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in contact with Plymell in recent days or who may have witnessed or obtained video footage of the incident to contact Oregon State Police Major Crimes Detective Casi Hegney at 503-375-3555.
Oregon State Police and Linn County Sheriff deputies investigate the death of a man on Santiam Road at the intersection of Denver Street as the result of police activity Wednesday morning.