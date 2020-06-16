Man hurt in crash near Jefferson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at Ankeny Hill Road and Highway 99E near Jefferson.

The accident was reported at around 2:30 p.m.

According to Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman Tammy Robbins, the man was driving north on Highway 99E and turning left onto Ankeny Hill when the Toyota pickup he was driving was struck in the passenger side by a truck transporting Port-a-Pottys.

The man was transported to Salem Health Hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. Their identities were not immediately available.

Jefferson Fire District and Oregon State Police personnel responded to the scene.

The area was closed for about an hour during the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0