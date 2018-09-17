A man who eluded authorities for nearly a decade is going to prison on child sex abuse charges.
Fidencio Cruz-Galan was indicted in January 2009 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and second-degree sexual abuse in connection with a 2008 incident involving a 12-year-old girl.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, but Cruz-Galan avoided capture until June of last year, when he was picked up by Linn County sheriff’s deputies.
On Monday, he was sentenced in Benton County Circuit Court after reaching a deal with prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to one count of attempted first-degree sex abuse and one count of second-degree sex abuse. The sexual penetration charge was dropped.
Judge Locke Williams ordered Cruz-Galan, 39, to serve three years in the state penitentiary on the first count and 16 months on the second, court records show. The two sentences are to be served consecutively, with credit for time served since his arrest. He must also submit to five years of post-prison supervision, minus actual time served, according to the sentencing agreement.
In addition, Cruz-Galan must register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender treatment and stay away from the victim and her family.
Cruz-Galan was represented by Thomas Hill. Deputy Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko represented the state.