A 53-year-old Corvallis man who stabbed his friend in the face with a fork at an all-night Mexican restaurant was sentenced to probation and community service on Tuesday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
David Bruce Judd was initially charged with second-degree assault, a Measure 11 offense carrying a presumptive sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.
According to a police report in the case, Judd was at Riva’s Taco Shop in downtown Corvallis at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 when he attacked his friend with a plastic fork, stabbing him near the eye. The arresting officer said Judd became enraged after the man ordered the wrong food for him at the restaurant.
In Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Judd pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of fourth-degree assault in exchange for a lesser sentence, court records show.
Judge Matthew Donohue placed Judd on bench probation for two years and ordered him to perform 80 hours of community service. He must also complete a substance abuse treatment program, refrain from consuming drugs or alcohol, take an anger management class and pay $200 in fines and fees.
Attorney Stephen Ensor represented Judd in court.
Deputy District Attorney Kareem Walcott was the prosecutor in the case.