A Corvallis man who wounded several people in a vicious 2017 knife attack near the Oregon State University campus has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his crimes.
Benjamin Leland Bucknell, 24, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.
As part of a negotiated agreement with prosecutors, 14 additional charges were dropped.
The charges stem from a May 22, 2017 incident in which Bucknell set fire to a house in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Street, then broke in and attacked the residents with a knife, injuring three of them so badly they had to be taken to the hospital.
In Benton County Circuit Court on Friday, he was sentenced by Judge Locke Williams to 19½ years in prison less credit for time served since his arrest, court documents show. Bucknell must also pay nearly $60,000 in restitution plus $2,000 in fines, undergo substance abuse treatment and submit to three years of post-prison supervision.
Charging documents in the case make no mention of any motive for Bucknell’s actions.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko was the lead prosecutor in the case.
Bucknell was represented by Whitney Boise and Josh Ewing of Boise Matthews LLP in Portland.
In a separate case also settled through a plea bargain last month, Bucknell was sentenced to 20 days in jail for first-degree criminal mischief in connection with a February 2017 break-in at The Retreat, a large student housing complex near the OSU campus.
Bucknell is already serving a three-year sentence for a 2015 attack on a man in a restroom at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany that left the victim with facial fractures and other injuries. In that case, Bucknell pleaded no contest in May of last year to a charge of second-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court.