A former Corvallis resident who was arrested last fall after child pornography was found on his misplaced phone was sentenced to a short jail term and three years’ probation on Wednesday, with the possibility of nearly two years in prison if he violates the terms of his release.
After reaching a negotiated agreement with prosecutors, Derek Matthew Hubler, 26, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning to two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and one count of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree.
Five more counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and six additional counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse were dropped. The first-degree counts refer to the crime of buying, selling or exchanging child pornography, while the second-degree counts refer to viewing or possessing it.
Under terms of the plea deal, Hubler must serve 30 days in jail on the second-degree count and three years of supervised probation on the first-degree counts.
Hubler, who now lives in Bend, must also register as a sex offender, submit to sex offender treatment and undergo treatment for alcohol abuse, among other conditions. He must also pay an unspecified amount of restitution to any of the children in the pornographic images who can be identified and located.
If Hubler fails to live up to any of those conditions, his probation will be revoked and he will be sent to prison for 22 months.
The case began last July, when a Corvallis resident found a lost cellphone and began checking its contents in an effort to return the device to its rightful owner. The person found pornographic images of children on the phone and handed it over to Corvallis police, who traced the device back to Hubler.
After serving a search warrant to collect additional evidence, police arrested Hubler in October.
Judge Matthew Donohue accepted the terms of the plea deal but issued a stern warning to Hubler after pronouncing sentence.
“It is not lost on me that you pled guilty to (the sexual exploitation) of the most vulnerable members of our community,” he said.
“You have 22 months of prison hanging over this. That’s what you’re betting your success on.”
Hubler was placed in handcuffs at the end of the hearing and led away to begin serving his jail sentence.
He was represented in court by Corvallis defense attorney Stephen Ensor.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Jay Hughes represented the state.